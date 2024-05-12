Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Loews worth $110,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock worth $13,613,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

