Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Brixmor Property Group worth $109,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

