Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,730 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $110,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

