Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,719 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $111,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

