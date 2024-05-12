Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
