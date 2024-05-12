CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.71

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 37839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
CLP Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.
CLP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
CLP Company Profile
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
Read More
