Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

ARDLF stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

Coast Entertainment Company Profile

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

