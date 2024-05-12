Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $114,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,922 shares of company stock valued at $84,866,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.