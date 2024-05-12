Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 22,484 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,517,736 shares in the company, valued at $51,261,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

