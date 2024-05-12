Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 109.15% and a net margin of 16.46%. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.