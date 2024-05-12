Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 4%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 146,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 76,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

