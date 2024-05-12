Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

