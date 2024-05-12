Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

