Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 69,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 197,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

