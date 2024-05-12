Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3,322.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $380.28 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.49 and a 52-week high of $385.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

