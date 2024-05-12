Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

