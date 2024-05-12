Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 807.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after purchasing an additional 538,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.84 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

