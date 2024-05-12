Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

