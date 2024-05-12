Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,851 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 650,202 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 769,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.06 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.