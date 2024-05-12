Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $298.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,667,908.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,859,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,336,058.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,379 shares of company stock worth $28,886,353. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

