Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
