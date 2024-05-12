Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

