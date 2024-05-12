Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 161,121 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.73 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

