Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,193,000 after buying an additional 240,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $181.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.