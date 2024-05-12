Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.