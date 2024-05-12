Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.94 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

