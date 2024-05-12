Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $119,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.30 and its 200 day moving average is $371.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
