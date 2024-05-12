Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $127,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFR opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

