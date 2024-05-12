Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $199,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 90.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 845,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 401,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,763,000 after purchasing an additional 393,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

