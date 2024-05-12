Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $67,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after buying an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

DKNG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.