Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 262.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 409.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 110,052 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

