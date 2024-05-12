Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

GM stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

