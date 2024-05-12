Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,608,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,204,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 80,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.