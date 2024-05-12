Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 44,586 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

