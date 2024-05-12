Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,818,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $104.80 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.31.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

