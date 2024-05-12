Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $44.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

