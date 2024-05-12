Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 237.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $889,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 255,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

