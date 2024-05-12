Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

