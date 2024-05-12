Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

