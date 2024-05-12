Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 15,768 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 138.07%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

