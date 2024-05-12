Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.08.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

