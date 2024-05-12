Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

View Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.97 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.