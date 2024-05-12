Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

