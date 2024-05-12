Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

