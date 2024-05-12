Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

