Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

