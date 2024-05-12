Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 526,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

WELL opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

