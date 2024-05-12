Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 468 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.50 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.