Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,829 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

