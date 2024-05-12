Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,049 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

